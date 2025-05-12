403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GBP/USD Forex Signal Today 12/05: Bullish Pennant (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3430. Add a stop-loss at 1.3200. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Set a sell-stop at 1.3280 and a take-profit at 1.3200, Add a stop-loss at 1.3430.
The GBP/USD pair will also react to the upcoming UK labor market data on Tuesday, and GDP numbers on Thursday. Economists expect these numbers to reveal that its economy expanded by 0.1% in March after growing by 0.5% in the previous month.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD technical analysisThe daily chart shows that the GBP/USD pair continued consolidating even after the UK and US trade deal. It was trading at 1.3300 on Monday, a few pips above the lowest point this month.The pair's consolidation is part of the formation of the handle section of the cup-and-handle section, one of the most bullish continuation signs. It is also forming a bullish pennant pattern.Therefore, the pair will likely have a bullish breakout, with the next point to watch being the upper side of the cup at 1.3428.Ready to trade our free trading signals ? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment