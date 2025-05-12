403
Russian spy director gives hints at conference with CIA chief
(MENAFN) Sergey Naryshkin, head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), has suggested that he may soon meet with CIA Director John Ratcliffe after what he called a “very constructive” phone conversation. The two intelligence leaders first spoke in March, agreeing to maintain regular communication in an effort to reduce tensions in bilateral relations. Naryshkin stressed the importance of dialogue despite political challenges.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Naryshkin confirmed that he had again spoken with Ratcliffe and hinted at the possibility of a direct meeting in the future. He described their conversation as productive and did not rule out the chance of a face-to-face discussion soon.
Naryshkin has consistently expressed his willingness to keep lines of communication open with US intelligence officials, even after Donald Trump’s return to the presidency. Trump has worked to re-establish diplomatic channels with Moscow, which were largely stalled under the Biden administration. Both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have engaged in multiple phone calls focusing on bilateral relations and the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
Meanwhile, Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, has made several trips to Moscow to meet with Putin and senior Russian officials. Trump has also indicated that he plans to meet with Putin in person after his upcoming visit to the Middle East next month. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed preparations for the meeting, expressing hope that it would be productive, given that both leaders seek tangible outcomes. Peskov highlighted their shared belief in the importance of dialogue, in contrast to the approach taken by the Biden administration.
