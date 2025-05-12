Rootstock Enhances Bitcoin's Defi Security With Increased Hashrate Share

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Rootstock, a prominent project designed to bring advanced functionalities to Bitcoin, has made significant strides in improving the security of decentralised finance through an enhanced hashrate contribution. As Bitcoin's blockchain remains the most dominant in the world, Rootstock seeks to provide additional layers of functionality, particularly by enabling smart contracts and decentralised applications on top of Bitcoin's network. This development is seen as a major step forward in bridging the gap between Bitcoin's strong security features and the flexibility that DeFi protocols demand.

For years, Bitcoin has been regarded as a secure store of value but lacked many of the programmability features available in other blockchain networks, notably Ethereum. While Ethereum's dominance in the DeFi sector is well-established, Bitcoin's limited scripting capabilities have prevented it from achieving similar prominence in the space. Rootstock, by integrating smart contracts with Bitcoin, aims to leverage Bitcoin's security and decentralisation while also making it more adaptable to the growing demand for DeFi services.

One of the key advancements in Rootstock's latest efforts is its contribution to Bitcoin's overall hashrate. Hashrate is the computational power required to process transactions and secure the network, and it plays a vital role in maintaining blockchain integrity. The increase in Rootstock's hashrate share is an important factor in improving Bitcoin's security, particularly as the ecosystem grows more complex with the addition of smart contract functionality. By boosting its hashrate share, Rootstock provides a stronger shield against potential attacks, such as double-spending or malicious 51% attacks, that could compromise the security of both Bitcoin and its additional smart contract capabilities.

The significance of Rootstock's contributions goes beyond technical performance. As it integrates with Bitcoin, Rootstock makes it easier for developers to build on the Bitcoin blockchain, providing greater flexibility in the development of dApps. Rootstock's compatibility with Bitcoin allows developers to tap into Bitcoin's established and robust user base while adding advanced functionalities through the Rootstock platform.

Smart contracts, which are at the heart of DeFi, enable trustless financial transactions without the need for intermediaries. By combining these with Bitcoin's inherent security model, Rootstock offers a promising solution for users and developers alike. The project's work in enhancing security through hashrate support complements its broader mission of ensuring the long-term viability and competitiveness of Bitcoin in the rapidly evolving DeFi landscape.

Although Bitcoin's energy consumption has drawn criticism due to its reliance on proof-of-work , Rootstock's innovation demonstrates that scaling the network can be done without sacrificing security. As one of the leading DeFi platforms to incorporate Bitcoin into its framework, Rootstock's developments suggest that Bitcoin could become a more formidable player in the DeFi sector moving forward.

For Bitcoin to thrive in the DeFi world, the integration of features like smart contracts and improved security is essential. Rootstock's success in merging these elements without compromising Bitcoin's decentralisation model is a critical step in this direction. The increase in hashrate not only strengthens the network's defences but also reassures users and investors of the project's commitment to robust security practices.

