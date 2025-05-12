Japan Firm On Auto Tariffs In US Trade Talks

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Japan has firmly stated it will not agree to any preliminary trade agreement with the United States that excludes the removal of auto tariffs. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba emphasised this position during a parliamentary session, underscoring that Japan's automotive sector is a cornerstone of its economy and must be protected in trade negotiations.

The United States, under President Donald Trump, has imposed a 25% tariff on imported vehicles, significantly impacting Japanese automakers. These tariffs have been a point of contention, with Japan seeking their elimination to ensure fair trade practices and the stability of its auto industry.

Prime Minister Ishiba highlighted the substantial investments Japanese car manufacturers have made in the United States, including the establishment of production facilities and the creation of numerous jobs. He argued that these contributions should be recognised and that the tariffs are unjustified given the mutual benefits of the automotive trade between the two nations.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?