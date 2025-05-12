403
Trump Is Set to Receive Luxury Plane from Qatar
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump is preparing to accept an extravagant Boeing 747-8 aircraft from the Qatari royal family, based on multiple American media outlets that reported the news on Sunday.
The plane is expected to be transformed into the new Air Force One.
Sources familiar with the deal informed a news agency that the official announcement of the gift is anticipated for next week.
Given that a new commercial Boeing 747-8 typically costs about USD400 million, this aircraft could become the most valuable present ever offered to the United States by a foreign government.
In February, Trump had the opportunity to tour a similar luxury plane, which was reportedly once owned by the Qatari royal family, when it was stationed at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida.
The proposed gift has reportedly been reviewed by legal experts from the White House counsel’s office and the Department of Justice.
These legal professionals determined that the transaction would be lawful and not in violation of bribery statutes or the U.S. Constitution’s ban on government officials accepting gifts “from any King, Prince or foreign State.”
Both Attorney General Pam Bondi and Trump’s primary White House lawyer, David Warrington, concluded that the receipt of the aircraft would be permissible, provided it is eventually donated to Trump’s presidential library before the end of his term, according to the sources.
