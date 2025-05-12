EQS-News: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Hypoport starts 2025 with strong earnings in Q1

Group Results Q1/2025 Hypoport starts 2025 with strong earnings in Q1 . Group revenue increases by 19% year-on-year to €159 million in Q1/2025 . Gross profit expands by 15% year-on-year to €66 million . EBIT rises disproportionately by 88% to €8.6 million . Recovery of business models in private real estate financing continues Berlin, May 12, 2025: In the first quarter of 2025, gross profit increased by 15% and EBIT rose by 88% compared to Q1/2024. This strong growth was primarily driven by the continued recovery of the business models in private mortgages within the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment. The rise in transaction volumes on the Europace, Finmas, and Genopace platforms, along with the sales volumes from Dr. Klein, significantly boosted gross profit in the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment . This was supported not only by market share gains, particularly within the cooperative banking sector, but also by a speeding recovery of the private real estate market in Germany. The positive development in the homeownership market in Q1/2025 is based on a steadily less attractive rental market, which is driving consumer interest in property acquisition, as well as on the interest rate impetus following the debt programs passed by the Bundestag in March. Complemented, albeit to a lesser extent, by increased revenues from property valuation and stable revenues from real estate marketing platforms, the Q1 gross profits of the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment rose by 20% to €41 million, with EBIT increasing by 53% to €13 million. The performance in the Financing Platforms segment showed a heterogeneous development. The sub-segment of housing management recorded only a slight increase in gross profit due to a weak market environment, primarily driven by strong demand for the ERP platform. However, significant double-digit percentage increases in gross profit were achieved in the sub-segments of installment loans and corporate finance, leading to a total revenue and gross profit increase of 12% compared to Q1/2024. Nevertheless, EBIT fell from €1.0 million to €0.5 million due to high investments in the ERP platform for housing management. The Insurance Platforms segment reported a slight gross profit increase of 2% to €8 million and a further modestly positive EBIT of €0.2 million. Ronald Slabke, CEO of Hypoport SE, assessed the results of the past quarter positively: "The turnaround we initiated in 2024 in our most important market of private real estate financing continues into the start of 2025. Additionally, the ongoing development of our platforms is deepening the utilization of our partners. Together with them, we are gradually making property acquisition in Germany easier and helping more people move into their own homes." (in € million) Q1

2025 Q1

2024 (adjusted*) Change Revenue 159.2 133.6 19% thereof Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms 123.0 98.9 24% thereof Financing Platforms 19.3 17.3 12% thereof Insurance Platforms 16.9 17.7 -4% thereof Holding & Reconciliation -0.0 -0.3 82% Gross profit 66.0 57.3 15% thereof Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms 41.1 34.4 20% thereof Financing Platforms 16.4 14.7 12% thereof Insurance Platforms 8.1 8.0 2% thereof Holding & Reconciliation 0.3 0.3 17% EBITDA 17.5 13.3 31% EBIT 8.6 4.6 88% Net earning 6.0 3.2 90% Earning per share (in Euro) 0.82 0.45 82% About Hypoport SE Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for the credit, housing and insurance industries with a workforce of more than 2,000 employees. It is structured in three operating segments: Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms, Insurance Platforms and Financing Platforms. The Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment operates Europace, which is an online B2B lending marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgage finance. A fully integrated system links approximately 800 partners – banks, building finance associations, insurers and financial product distributors. Besides Europace, the joint ventures Finmas (Savings Banks Finance Group), Genopace (Cooperative Financial Network), Starpool (Deutsche Bank) and Baufinex (Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall) support the growth of the credit marketplace in various target groups. Dr. Klein, the largest franchise system for non-captive mortgage finance advice for consumers, is also assigned to this segment. Moreover, the Qualitypool brokerage pool, the FIO property sales platform for bank-affiliated estate agents and the Value AG property valuation platform are a key part of the value chain for homebuyers. The Financing Platforms segment comprises all technology and advisory companies in the Hypoport Group that cover finance products other than mortgage finance. It has a particular focus on finance for the housing industry (Dr. Klein Wowi and FIO Finance), corporate finance (REM Capital) and personal loans (Europace). In the Insurance Platforms segment, Smart Insur provides a web-based B2B platform for insurance products with variable pricing for private individuals and small businesses, supported by the Qualitypool brokerage pool and the underwriter Sia. The segment also includes ePension, a platform for occupational insurance products, and Corify, a platform for the tendering and management of industrial insurance policies. The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the SDAX or MDAX indices since 2015. Contact: Jan H. Pahl

2025 financial calendar: 10 March 2025: preliminary results FY 2024 24 March 2025: Anual report 2024 12 May 2025: Q1 results 2025 11 August 2025: Q2 results 2025 10 November 2025: Q3 results 2025

