United Internet gets off to a good start in fiscal year 2025

Customer contracts: + 150,000 to 29.17 million contracts

Sales: + 4.2% to EUR 1.631 billion

EBITDA: + 0.1% to EUR 342.6 million despite EUR -24.6 million increase in start-up costs for 1&1 mobile network (compared to Q1 2024) Sales guidance 2025 upgraded to approx. EUR 6.45 billion (previously: approx. EUR 6.4 billion) Montabaur, May 12, 2025. United Internet AG got off to a good start in its fiscal year 2025. In the first quarter of 2025, the Company made further investments in new customer contracts and the development of existing customer relationships, and thus in sustainable growth. All in all, the number of fee-based customer contracts was raised by a further 150,000 contracts to 29.17 million. Of this total, 80,000 contracts were added in the Consumer Applications segment and 110,000 contracts in the Business Applications segment. However, the number of fee-based contracts in the Consumer Access segment fell by 40,000. Adjusted for the sales contribution of the“Energy” business field, which is to be sold, sales in the first quarter of 2025 grew by 4.2% to EUR 1,630.8 million (comparable prior-year figure: EUR 1,565.0 million). Despite a further year-on-year increase in expenses for the 1&1 mobile network, adjusted EBITDA rose slightly by 0.1% to EUR 342.6 million (comparable prior-year figure: EUR 342.1 million). The start-up costs for the 1&1 mobile network included in this figure amounted to EUR -67.0 million, compared to EUR -42.4 million in the same period last year. In addition to network rollout costs, adjusted EBIT was also burdened by increased depreciation of EUR -179,6 million (prior year: EUR -155.0 million) resulting in particular from investments in the expansion of 1&1 Versatel's fiber-optic network and 1&1's mobile network. As a result, EBIT amounted to EUR 162.9 million (comparable prior-year figure: EUR 187.0 million). There was a corresponding decline in operating earnings per share (EPS) from EUR 0.35 to EUR 0.31. Cash capex in the first quarter of 2025 amounted to EUR 122.0 million (prior year: EUR 139.7 million).

Outlook 2025 On completion of the first quarter, United Internet AG is upgrading its full-year sales guidance for 2025. Without consideration of the“Energy” business field, which is to be sold, the Company now expects an increase in consolidated sales to approx. EUR 6.45 billion (previously: approx. EUR 6.4 billion; comparable prior-year figure: EUR 6.303 billion). EBITDA is still expected to grow to approx. EUR 1.35 billion (comparable prior-year figure: EUR 1.295 billion). Cash capex is still likely to be around EUR 800 million (prior year: EUR 774.6 million). About United Internet With around 29 million fee-based customer contracts and around 39 million ad-financed free accounts, United Internet AG is a leading European internet specialist. At the heart of United Internet is a high-performance“Internet Factory” with 11,000 employees. In addition to the high sales strength of its established brands (such as 1&1, GMX, WEB, IONOS, STRATO, and 1&1 Versatel), United Internet stands for outstanding operational excellence. Contact partner United Internet AG

... Note In the interests of clear and transparent reporting, the annual financial statements and interim statements of United Internet AG, as well as its ad-hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 17 MAR, contain additional financial performance indicators to those required under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT, EBIT margin and free cash flow. Information on the use, definition and calculation of these performance measures is provided in the Annual Report 2024 of United Internet AG on page 57.

