Verve Group SE Starts Trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the Ticker Symbol 'VRV'



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD NOT COMPLY WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURE. PLEASE SEE IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Verve Group SE Starts Trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the Ticker Symbol "VRV"

Stockholm, May 12, 2025 (07:45 CEST) – With today's launch of trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Verve Group SE (ISIN: SE0018538068) successfully completes its uplisting from the Open Market. The shares will now be traded under the new ticker symbol "VRV."

Verve Group SE: Uplisting after Seven Years of Strong Growth and Corporate Maturity

Verve has been publicly listed for seven years, during which it has achieved dynamic growth, with a revenue CAGR of ~38% and an EBITDA CAGR of ~39%. The company has also consistently strengthened its governance structures. In 2024, revenues amounted to EUR 437 million, and adj. EBITDA totaled EUR 133 million. Today, Verve is a fast-growing yet mature global company, with over 800 employees, meeting the highest standards of transparency and corporate governance.

Verve Group SE: Expanding Investor Base and Liquidity with Uplisting to Regulated Market

The uplisting provides Verve with access to a broader investor base, as there are many institutional investors who are only permitted to invest in companies listed on a Regulated Market. The decision to uplist to Frankfurt was deliberate, as the shares are traded in euros - a key factor for many continental European investors seeking to avoid currency risks. At the same time, the shares remain fully fungible and continue to be tradable in Stockholm at the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker symbol:“VER”, trading in SEK), making them transferable and accessible across both markets.

In 2025, the average daily trading volume of Verve shares exceeds EUR 2.1 million (combined across Frankfurt and Stockholm). Given this and the anticipated increase in visibility following the uplisting, the company expects that the liquidity will continue to grow.

Verve Group SE: Eyeing SDAX Inclusion to Further Strengthen Visibility and Liquidity

With the move to the Regulated Market and the resulting increase in trading liquidity, Verve expects to be included in prominent indices such as the SDAX in the foreseeable future. The SDAX comprises the 70 largest publicly listed companies below the DAX and MDAX indices and serves as a benchmark for small- and mid-cap institutional investors and ETFs. A future SDAX inclusion would significantly raise Verve's investor visibility and further enhance the liquidity and attractiveness of its shares.

Learn more about Verve by visiting our Investor Relations page at: .

Responsible parties

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at the time stated by Verve's news distributor EQS Newswire upon publication of this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

...



About Verve

Verve Group SE ("Verve" or the "Company", ISIN: SE0018538068) operates a cutting-edge ad software platform connecting advertisers seeking to buy digital ad space with publishers monetizing their content. Guided by the mission "Let's make media better," the Company focuses on enabling better outcomes for brands, agencies, and publishers with responsible advertising solutions, with an emphasis on emerging media channels. Verve is focused on delivering innovative technologies for targeted advertising without relying on identifiers like cookies or IDFA (the Identifier for Advertisers). Additionally, the platform fosters direct engagement between advertisers and publishers, eliminating intermediaries for greater efficiency. Verve's main operational presence is in North America and Europe, and it is registered as a Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143). Its shares are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: VRV) and on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: VER). Verve has an outstanding bond with the ISIN: SE0023848429. The Companies certified advisor on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; contact info: ....

Important information

The release, announcement or distribution of this press release may, in certain jurisdictions, be subject to restrictions by law. The recipients of this press release in jurisdictions where this press release has been published or distributed shall inform themselves of and follow such restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release, and the information contained herein, in accordance with applicable rules in each jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or an offer, or the solicitation of an offer, to acquire or subscribe for shares issued by the Company in any jurisdiction where such offer or invitation would be illegal prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

This press release is not a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the“Prospectus Regulation”) and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. The Company has not authorised any offer to the public of shares or rights in any Member State of the EEA. In any EEA Member State, this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.

This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”). There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, within or into the United States (including the district of Columbia), Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Switzerland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, or in any other jurisdiction where such announcement, publication or distribution of the information would not comply with applicable laws and regulations or where such actions are subject to legal restrictions or would require registration or any other action other than those required under Swedish law, is prohibited pursuant to EU, UK or US sanctions, or otherwise in conflict with applicable rules in such jurisdiction or cannot take place without application of an exemption from such measure. Actions taken in violation of this instruction may constitute a crime against applicable securities laws and regulations.

This announcement does not identify or suggest, or purport to identify or suggest, the risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in the shares. Any investment decision to acquire shares in connection with the Listing Transfer must be made on the basis of all publicly available information relating to the Company and the Company's shares. Such information has not been independently verified by the Managers. The Managers are acting for the Company in connection with the transaction and no one else and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients nor for giving advice in relation to the transaction or any other matter referred to herein.

The information in this press release may not be forwarded or distributed to any other person and may not be reproduced at all. Any forwarding, distribution, reproduction or disclosure of this information in its entirety or in any part is prohibited. Failure to follow these instructions may result in a breach of the Securities Act or applicable laws in other jurisdictions.

This press release does not constitute an invitation to warrant, subscribe, or otherwise acquire or transfer any securities in any jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute a recommendation for any investors' decisions regarding the Listing Transfer. Each investor or potential investor should conduct a self-examination, analysis and evaluation of the business and information described in this press release and any publicly available information. The price and value of the securities can decrease as well as increase. Achieved results do not provide guidance for future results. Neither the contents of the Company's website nor any other website accessible through hyperlinks on the Company's website are incorporated into or form part of this press release.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as“believe”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“may”,“plan”,“estimate”,“will”,“should”,“could”,“aim” or“might”, or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are free from errors and readers of this press release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release, unless it is not required by law or applicable stock exchange rules.