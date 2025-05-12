Nimbus Realty Extends CSR Support To Indian Deaf Cricket Team At World Deaf Cricket League 2025 In Dubai

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi NCR, India Nimbus Realty , a listed real estate company based in Delhi-NCR, has extended its support to the Indian Deaf Cricket Team for participating in the prestigious World Deaf Cricket League 2025, held at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai. The international tournament brought together deaf cricket teams from across the globe, highlighting exceptional talent, resilience, and sportsmanship.

Members of Indian Deaf Cricket Team at World Deaf Cricket League 2025 in Dubai



As part of its CSR efforts, Nimbus Realty fully sponsored the Indian Deaf Cricket Team, helping them represent the country with confidence at the World Deaf Cricket League 2025 in Dubai.



The tournament kicked off with an inaugural ceremony led by Prof. Souri Banerjee, Director of BITS Pilani, Dubai. The final prize distribution was attended by Mr. Satish Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai. Four teams Jaguars, Tigers, Avengers, and Blasters, battled it out, with the Jaguars winning the league. The closing ceremony also saw participation from delegates representing Deaf Cricket associations from Japan, South Korea, the UK, and the UAE, adding to the global spirit of the event.



Sahil Agarwal, CEO, Nimbus Realty , said,“We are honoured to support the Indian Deaf Cricket Team and stand alongside these remarkable athletes as they represent our country on an international platform. Their resilience, dedication, and spirit are deeply inspiring. At Nimbus Realty, we are committed not only to building world-class infrastructure but also to contributing to a more inclusive and empowered society.”



Nimbus Realty's support for the Indian Deaf Cricket Team underscores its broader commitment to social impact. By championing initiatives that empower individuals and celebrate diversity, the company continues to build not just physical spaces, but also a more united and inclusive India.