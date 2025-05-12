(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Parimatch Sports, a high-quality sportswear brand inspired by the world's top athletes, continues its exclusive Inside the Game series. The latest episode explores the world of cricket, featuring two outstanding athletes-Sachin Baby, who led Kerala to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final in 2024, and Taniyaa Bhatia, whose Delhi Capitals reached the WPL final in 2025.



10 Things You Didn't Know About Sachin Baby: Powered by Parimatch Sports

While cricket fans know Sachin for his composed presence at the crease and his pivotal role in leading Kerala to the historic Ranji final, Inside the Game offers an even deeper look into the man behind the jersey.



From his early sporting roots to the mindset that drives his success, Parimatch Sports uncovered 10 things you probably didn't know about Sachin Baby . Here they are:



1. Sachin Baby Was Almost a Professional Footballer

Before cricket took over, Sachin's primary sport was football - and he wasn't just kicking around for fun. He went through formal trials and was selected for his district team. Though he ultimately chose cricket, he admits the football path could have been just as real. Looking back, he sees the switch as more than coincidence:“Maybe it was because of my name,” he joked. Cricket called-and he answered.



2. His Hidden Talent? Sachin Can Sing

Cricket isn't his only rhythm. Sachin shared that he's actually quite good at singing - something most of his teammates don't know. While he's more likely to perform with the bat than a mic, it's one of those off-field skills that reminds you: there's more to every player than the scorecard.



3. The Song That Powers His Game Comes from Baahubali

Everyone has a pre-game ritual. For Sachin, it's music-specifically, a powerful track from the Baahubali soundtrack in Malayalam, sung by his friend Madhu Balashan. He listens to it every single day before heading out to play. The song reflects his inner battles and uplifts him in moments of doubt. It's not just motivational-it's personal.



4. He Once Shared the Screen - and the Chant - with Sachin Tendulkar

In a match between RCB and Mumbai Indians, Sachin was on a roll, hitting both a six and a four off Kieron Pollard. What happened next felt unreal: the entire crowd at Chinnaswamy Stadium broke into the iconic“Sachin! Sachin!” chant. Then the big screen flashed-showing Sachin Baby's photo alongside Sachin Tendulkar. It was a moment of shared names, shared spotlight, and lasting impact.



5. The Best Advice He's Ever Received? Be a Leveler

According to Sachin, the most meaningful guidance he's had from mentors is to focus on the process, not the outcome-and to stay grounded.“Be a leveler,” he says. In a game that lifts you one day and humbles you the next, staying balanced is key. Perform or fail, never fly too high or sink too low.



6. He Believes Cricket Needs Fewer Rules, Not More

When asked what rule he'd add to the game, Sachin flipped the question: he'd remove one. His pick? The Impact Player rule. While acknowledging its benefits, he feels it tilts the balance unfairly against bowlers. Cricket, he believes, should let every player fight for their space on equal footing, without too much interference.



7. His Cheat Meals Are All About Kerala Flavour

Strict training routines usually leave little room for indulgence-but Sachin admits that when he's home in Kerala, staying on a diet is nearly impossible. Surrounded by rich regional cuisine, he lets himself enjoy grilled chicken, fish, and the occasional full plate-in moderation, of course.



8. He'd Bring Suresh Raina Back to the Game

If he could bring one retired legend back to modern cricket, Sachin wouldn't hesitate: Suresh Raina. As a youngster, Sachin copied Raina's batting and admired his fielding versatility.



9. What Does Being a Champion Mean to Sachin?

For Sachin, being a champion is about much more than just winning titles. It's about never giving up, taking responsibility, and leading by example. True champions stay calm under pressure, inspire others, and stay committed to their craft through hard work and determination. It's the mindset of pushing through adversity and constantly evolving.



10. Sachin's Advice to Young Players? Be Ready for Your Moment

Sachin shared valuable advice for up-and-coming players:“Don't chase fast success.” He believes the journey is long-full of ups and downs-and you need to be patient. But once your moment arrives, you must be prepared. Believe in the process, stay disciplined, and be ready to receive what you've worked for.



Wrapping Up

