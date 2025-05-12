403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin claims Western Europe overlooked Putin’s warnings
(MENAFN) European leaders who overlooked Russia’s national security concerns are partly to blame for the breakdown in relations with Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told French magazine Le Point in an interview published Wednesday.
Peskov criticized the West for ignoring President Vladimir Putin’s repeated warnings about NATO expansion and the dismantling of trust-building security agreements. He recalled Putin’s 2020 denunciation of the West for failing to uphold commitments not to expand NATO in Europe.
Assuring that Russia is not inherently aggressive, Peskov said Moscow had long sought friendly ties with the West. However, he emphasized that Ukraine became a flashpoint after Western-backed forces took power in 2014 and pushed for NATO membership—moves Russia saw as direct threats.
Peskov accused European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, of dismissing Putin’s concerns. “When Putin warned that Russia was being cornered, they refused to listen,” he said. Now, Peskov claims, while Washington is discussing peace, Europe continues to advocate for war.
He also echoed comments from the Trump administration blaming Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky for obstructing current peace talks. Trump recently criticized Zelensky’s media strategy as damaging to the negotiation process, warning that Ukraine risks losing everything.
According to Peskov, Zelensky struggles to control certain military units, especially those with nationalist ideologies, which he said are hindering efforts to reach a ceasefire. Russia, he added, has observed this firsthand.
He also noted that Russia, at Trump's urging, agreed to pause attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure for 30 days and halted hostilities entirely over Easter. However, Moscow claims Ukraine repeatedly violated these truces, rendering them only partially effective.
Peskov criticized the West for ignoring President Vladimir Putin’s repeated warnings about NATO expansion and the dismantling of trust-building security agreements. He recalled Putin’s 2020 denunciation of the West for failing to uphold commitments not to expand NATO in Europe.
Assuring that Russia is not inherently aggressive, Peskov said Moscow had long sought friendly ties with the West. However, he emphasized that Ukraine became a flashpoint after Western-backed forces took power in 2014 and pushed for NATO membership—moves Russia saw as direct threats.
Peskov accused European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, of dismissing Putin’s concerns. “When Putin warned that Russia was being cornered, they refused to listen,” he said. Now, Peskov claims, while Washington is discussing peace, Europe continues to advocate for war.
He also echoed comments from the Trump administration blaming Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky for obstructing current peace talks. Trump recently criticized Zelensky’s media strategy as damaging to the negotiation process, warning that Ukraine risks losing everything.
According to Peskov, Zelensky struggles to control certain military units, especially those with nationalist ideologies, which he said are hindering efforts to reach a ceasefire. Russia, he added, has observed this firsthand.
He also noted that Russia, at Trump's urging, agreed to pause attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure for 30 days and halted hostilities entirely over Easter. However, Moscow claims Ukraine repeatedly violated these truces, rendering them only partially effective.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment