Temperatures Drop Across Jordan As Mild Weather Takes Hold

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 12 (Petra) -- Temperatures are falling across Jordan on Monday, bringing conditions closer to seasonal averages and setting the stage for several days of mild weather.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, most regions are experiencing moderate temperatures, while areas such as the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba remain relatively hot. Clouds are appearing at various altitudes, and moderate westerly winds are expected to become active at times, stirring dust particularly in desert regions.Similar conditions are forecast for Tuesday. The weather will remain mild across much of the country, with relatively hot temperatures continuing in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Skies will see some medium- and high-level clouds, and moderate westerly winds may become occasionally active, contributing to dusty conditions in open and desert areas.On Wednesday and Thursday, the weather is expected to be pleasant and mild in most areas, and moderately warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds will continue to appear at varying altitudes, and northwesterly winds will be moderate to active at times, raising dust, especially in the desert.Monday's temperatures varied across the Kingdom, with highs and lows ranging from mild to relatively hot. In East Amman, temperatures reached 28 C during the day and dipped to 16 C at night, while West Amman recorded a range of 26 C to 14 C.The northern highlands saw cooler conditions at 25 C / 13 C, and the Sharah Highlands were cooler still at 23 C / 11 C. Desert regions experienced higher temperatures, reaching 33 C during the day and 17 C overnight.In the plains, temperatures mirrored those in East Amman at 28 C / 16 C. The northern Jordan Valley recorded 34 C / 19 C, while the southern valley climbed to 36 C / 21 C. The Dead Sea saw daytime highs of 35 C and nighttime lows of 20 C, and the Gulf of Aqaba registered similar conditions at 36 C / 20 C.