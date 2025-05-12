FM Heads To Turkey For Talks On Regional Coordination

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 12 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi is visiting Turkey on Monday for high-level talks aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation and addressing regional developments.According to an official statement, Safadi is scheduled to meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss Jordanian-Turkish relations and ongoing coordination on regional issues, including the latest developments in the Middle East.The visit will also include a trilateral consultative meeting bringing together Safadi, Fidan, and Syrian Foreign Minister Assad Al-Shaibani. The three officials will exchange views on a range of regional and international matters of mutual concern.