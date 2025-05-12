Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Announces Trade Deal With China

US Announces Trade Deal With China


2025-05-12 04:01:46
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The White House announced that the United States has reached a tentative trade agreement with China following two days of high-level negotiations in Geneva.
The announcement came after the US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, told reporters that there had been "substantial progress" in talks between his team and that of the Chinese vice-premier, He Lifeng, in Geneva on defusing the trade war between the world's two largest economies.
Bessent, who led the talks alongside US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, described the meetings as "productive" and said a full briefing would take place later on Monday.
At the press conference in Geneva, Greer said the speed of the agreement suggests the differences between the two nations may not have been as large as originally assumed.
"It's important to understand how quickly we were able to come to agreement," Greer said.
"Just remember why we're here... the president declared a national emergency, and we're confident that the deal we struck with our Chinese partners will help us work toward resolving that," he added.
In a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday night (May 10), US President Donald Trump said the talks had led to "a total reset... in a friendly, but constructive, manner."
"Many things discussed, much agreed to," Trump wrote.
The statement followed a month-long standoff between the world's two largest economies after both countries imposed tariffs exceeding 100% on each other's goods.

MENAFN12052025000067011011ID1109535947

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search