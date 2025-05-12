Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Release Of American Hostage A Positive Beginning Toward Ending Gaza War - President Trump

Release Of American Hostage A Positive Beginning Toward Ending Gaza War - President Trump


2025-05-12 04:01:45
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump underlined that the release of Edan Alexander, the American hostage held by Hamas, constitutes a "positive beginning" toward ending what he described as the "brutal war" in the Gaza Strip. He praised the mediation efforts of the State of Qatar and Arab Republic of Egypt.
In a statement posted on his Truth Social platform, President Trump said, "This step was taken in good faith toward the United States, thanks to the diligent efforts of Qatar and Egypt."
He expressed deep gratitude to all parties involved in achieving this significant humanitarian outcome, emphasizing that the shared goal is to end the conflict and ensure the return of all hostages, both living and deceased, to their families.
Trump added, "I hope this marks the beginning of the final necessary steps to end this brutal conflict," expressing his anticipation for the day when this humanitarian achievement can be celebrated.
Hamas announced on Sunday its agreement to release Edan Alexander as part of the steps taken to secure a ceasefire, open crossings, and allow aid and relief supplies into the Gaza Strip.

MENAFN12052025000067011011ID1109535946

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search