Release Of American Hostage A Positive Beginning Toward Ending Gaza War - President Trump
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump underlined that the release of Edan Alexander, the American hostage held by Hamas, constitutes a "positive beginning" toward ending what he described as the "brutal war" in the Gaza Strip. He praised the mediation efforts of the State of Qatar and Arab Republic of Egypt.
In a statement posted on his Truth Social platform, President Trump said, "This step was taken in good faith toward the United States, thanks to the diligent efforts of Qatar and Egypt."
He expressed deep gratitude to all parties involved in achieving this significant humanitarian outcome, emphasizing that the shared goal is to end the conflict and ensure the return of all hostages, both living and deceased, to their families.
Trump added, "I hope this marks the beginning of the final necessary steps to end this brutal conflict," expressing his anticipation for the day when this humanitarian achievement can be celebrated.
Hamas announced on Sunday its agreement to release Edan Alexander as part of the steps taken to secure a ceasefire, open crossings, and allow aid and relief supplies into the Gaza Strip.
