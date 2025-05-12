Pageup Unifies Brands To Strengthen Market Leadership And Enhance Customer Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Talent Acquisition Leader consolidates eArcu and Clinch under a single brand to streamline operations, enrich service delivery, and accelerate innovation

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PageUp, a global leader in talent acquisition software, announced the consolidation of its portfolio of brands – PageUp , eArcu , and Clinch – under the singular PageUp brand. This milestone follows PageUp's recent acquisition by EQT, a leading global investment organization. The strategic move is designed to create a more cohesive brand and deliver best-in-class solutions to customers worldwide.

Founded in 1997, PageUp has expanded its capabilities through strategic acquisitions, incorporating eArcu's cutting-edge recruitment solutions and Clinch's world-class recruitment marketing technology. By bringing these solutions together under the PageUp brand, the company reinforces its commitment to providing a seamless, end-to-end talent acquisition and management experience while amplifying its investment in product innovation and accelerating international expansion.

Strengthening market leadership and innovation

PageUp's rebrand marks an exciting new chapter, positioning the company as the most complete and scalable talent acquisition solution in the market. By combining Clinch's cutting-edge recruitment marketing – featuring content management, automation, and candidate relationship tools – with a powerful ATS, seamless onboarding, and end-to-end talent management, PageUp supports every stage of the talent journey. Backed by robust analytics and a thriving partner ecosystem, it's built to grow with today's ambitious organizations.

Customers will continue to benefit from the same robust products and world-class customer support they have come to trust, with the added advantage of a more streamlined experience and increased investment in future-forward innovations.

“By unifying our brand under PageUp, we're simplifying our identity while amplifying our impact,” said Eric Lochner, CEO of PageUp.“This strategic evolution enables us to better serve our customers by delivering a seamless, integrated experience that drives hiring success across industries and regions. We remain committed to ongoing product development, AI-driven innovation, and customer success, ensuring our customers stay ahead in the rapidly evolving talent landscape.”

A future focused on growth and excellence

PageUp will continue to invest in AI-driven automation, deeper analytics capabilities, and user-centric enhancements that empower organizations to attract, hire, and retain top talent more effectively, as part of its commitment to delivering unparalleled value.

“Our purpose is to create connections – between employers and top talent, between technology and human potential,” added Lochner.“With this consolidation and EQT's investment, we're better positioned than ever to drive innovation, expand our global reach, and provide our customers with the industry's most advanced talent acquisition technology.”

To learn more about the new PageUp, visit .

About PageUp

PageUp is a global leader in SaaS talent acquisition and management solutions. Powering the hiring strategies of leading enterprises, PageUp's solutions streamline the recruitment process, enhance candidate experiences, and drive business success. With operations in Australia, North America, and Europe, PageUp continues to lead the way in transforming talent acquisition through technology and innovation.

Customers choose PageUp for its deep functionality and ability to be custom-configured for various workflows and industries, all accompanied by outstanding customer service. Used in over 190 countries, PageUp is a genuinely global solution with offices in Melbourne, Sydney, New York, London, and Paris.

For more information, visit .

