Marketing Technology Market Size To Worth USD 1,769.49 Bn By 2032, Growing At 17.3% CAGR, Coherent Market Insights
|Event
|Description and Impact
|Rapid Digital Transformation
|
|Continuous Advancements in AI and ML
|
|Evolving Social Media Landscape
|
Competitor Insights
Key companies in marketing technology market research report:
- Salesforce Adobe Inc. 6Sense HubSpot SAP Oracle Scanbuy Microsoft Corporation Foursquare Labs Amdocs Google LLC Aptean ActiveCampaign Bazaarvoice Acoustic
Key Developments
In March 2025, Adobe unveiled Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator. The new solution is designed for businesses to activate AI agents in marketing workflows and customer experiences. It will likely improve capabilities of marketing and creative teams to drive personalization at scale.
In March 2025, 6sense introduced the 6sense Intelligent Workflows to meet evolving needs of businesses in the marketing technology domain. The new solution is intended to streamline marketing operations as well as boost campaign performance.
In May 2024, Salesforce launched new Einstein 1 marketing and commerce innovations to allow businesses to unify all of their data on one trusted platform. These innovations include the new advanced Einstein Copilot, designed to help merchants and marketers automatically generate personalized content, campaign briefs, and promotions from their trusted data.
Get Customization on this Report:
Market Segmentation
Product Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Automation Tools Content Marketing Tools Social Media Tools Rich Media Tools
Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Retail and E-commerce Healthcare IT & Telecom Media & Entertainment Financial Services Real Estate Others
Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America
- Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe
- China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific
- GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East
- South Africa North Africa Central Africa
Also Read: Global Digital Marketing Software Market Size, Share, & Trend Analysis Report (2025-2032)
Our Trusted Partners:
Worldwide Market Reports , Coherent MI , Stratagem Market Insights
Get Recent News:
Read Recent Blogs:
About Us :
Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.
For Latest Update Follow Us:
LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment