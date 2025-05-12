Indonesian Community Hosts Cancer Awareness Event In Collaboration With QCS

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Indonesian community in Qatar took a significant step toward advancing public health awareness through successful Indonesian Cancer Awareness (ICA) Event, held at Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) Headquarter.

This pioneering initiative, the first of its kind among Indonesian diaspora in Qatar, was jointly organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Doha, University of Indonesia Alumni Association in Qatar (ILUNI UI Qatar), and QCS, with active support from PERMIQA and Indonesian Support System Group.

The event was honoured by the attendance of H E Ridwan Hassan, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the State of Qatar, along with Embassy Officials. His Excellency reaffirmed the embassy's support for health and awareness initiatives.“The availability of a strong support system, alongside invaluable backing from family members, is very critical. This event may enhance access to cancer education resources for Indonesian communities in Qatar and is actively promoting partnerships to improve outreach initiatives”, expressed the Ambassador.

Moreover, in his welcoming remarks on behalf of QCS, Dr. Hadi Abu Rasheed, Scientific Advisor and Head of the Professional Development and Research Department, reaffirmed the organization's commitment to collaborative outreach,“In Qatar Cancer Society, we wholeheartedly embrace meaningful partnerships that enhance cancer awareness and education. We look forward to future collaborations with Indonesian community and other groups to strengthen our collective efforts in cancer prevention across Qatar.”

The event is initiated by Dr. Ken Lestariyani Sulis, a health educator and support system facilitator for cancer survivors and their families. As the lead organiser, Dr. Ken emphasises the importance of not only improving health literacy among Indonesian diaspora but also empowering cancer survivors to share their stories. She believes that these survivor stories play a crucial role in inspiring others, fostering a stronger, more supportive community, and enabling individuals to make meaningful contributions to cancer awareness and advocacy efforts.

Under the theme“Support, Share, Survive: Community Action Against Cancer,” the event served as a platform to educate Indonesian community on cancer awareness, early detection, available treatment pathways in Qatar, and critical importance of emotional and community support for patients and survivors. The event also aligned with global observance of World No Tobacco Day (May 31) by spotlighting the risks of smoking as a major contributor to cancer.