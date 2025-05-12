QRCS Supports Syrian Patients With Kidney Failure, Chronic Diseases And Disabilities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing humanitarian interventions to support the Syrian health care sector, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched a project to provide sustainable and life-saving medical services for the most vulnerable patients with kidney failure, chronic diseases, and disabilities in Aleppo and Idlib governorates.

Implemented in partnership with Shafak Organization, the project's activities have already begun with seven cochlear implants performed at Bab Al-Hawa Hospital and electric wheelchairs provided for persons with disabilities. Other medical interventions will continue to be conducted over the coming period of time, as per the approved schedule.

The project involves three main components: Supporting patients with kidney failure in northwestern Syria, by performing kidney transplants for those who meet the necessary medical requirements, with the aim of improving their health and reducing their daily suffering with dialysis sessions.

Providing medical interventions/aids for 150 people with disabilities and chronic diseases, addressing their individual needs based on a thorough assessment by protection teams. This help improve their quality of life and enhance their social integration. These interventions include electric wheelchairs for 30 people with motor disabilities and medical procedures for persons with motor, visual, and hearing impairments.

Distributing life-saving medications to 2,000 patients with chronic diseases, in collaboration with hospitals and health centres in the target areas, based on a customized response plan that covers the medication needs of each case for periods ranging from three to nine months.

The project is expected to serve 2,160 direct beneficiaries and more than 10,800 indirect beneficiaries.

This reflects QRCS's commitment to empowering vulnerable groups in Syria and ensuring their right to adequate health care and human dignity.

