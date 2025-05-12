Awqaf's Dawah Department Honoured For Traffic Safety Campaign

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Arabi Sports Club has honoured the Dawah and Religious Guidance Department of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs with the club's Golden Shield, in recognition of its awareness-raising efforts in the field of traffic safety.

The award also comes in appreciation of the department's participation in the third edition of the“Enough” (Kafa 3) campaign, which focused on traffic safety, and its fruitful external partnerships with civil society organisations to protect young people.

The department also contributed to educational efforts for future generations through regular events and educational lectures targeting school students. A total of 37 lectures and sessions were held, benefiting around 2,000 students from schools participating in the campaign.

In a speech given on the sidelines of the award ceremony, Jassim Abdullah Al-Ali, Director of the Dawah and Religious Guidance Department, expressed his gratitude to the Youth Committee of Al Arabi Sports Club and the Ministry of Sports and Youth for this recognition.

He also commended the efforts of all the institutions that participated in the campaign-civil, military, and educational-highlighting the outstanding role of the organizers in raising school students' awareness about the importance of traffic safety.

Al-Ali emphasised that preventive measures against traffic accidents are among the most important obligations, which require adherence to guidelines and instructions issued by relevant authorities and strict compliance with traffic rules.

He underlined the importance of joint efforts through such meaningful campaigns and sessions aimed at educating young people in different age groups to confront harmful behaviors and protect society from negative phenomena, such as the misuse of vehicles, by warning youth of the dangers and highlighting the importance of safe driving.

Al-Ali concluded by stating that the Dawah Department is committed to participating in programs that serve all segments of society. These issues receive considerable attention, and the department works year-round to ensure its initiatives contribute to educating young people to protect the resources of their beloved country. This is especially important for youth, who represent the future and driving force behind the nation's progress.

As part of this commitment, the department organised 36 educational lectures and sessions under the third edition of the“Kafa” campaign titled“Traffic Safety”, in cooperation with the Youth Committee of the Arab Sports Club. These efforts aim to raise awareness about this vital issue and highlight the importance of traffic safety in preserving lives and property.

