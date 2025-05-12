Wide Acclaim For MECC Pavilion At Doha International Book Fair

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A number of visitors to the 34th edition of the Doha International Book Fair praised the pavilion of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) for its diverse and educational content, which reflects Qatar's efforts in environmental protection and in promoting sustainability concepts among various segments of society.

Visitors expressed appreciation for the pavilion's interactive environmental sections, scientific and literary publications on environmental issues, as well as modern visual displays highlighting major environmental projects and initiatives undertaken by the country.



The pavilion attracted environmental and academic enthusiasts, as well as school and university students. The children's environmental stories corner, in particular, saw wide engagement for its simplified content that instils environmental protection and sustainability values in young people. The section for the visually impaired also garnered notable attention, offering technologies that allow visually impaired individuals to benefit from the educational content on display.

Maryam Shaheen Al-Kaabi, Assistant Director of the Public Relations and Communications Department at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, confirmed that the ministry's pavilion at the Doha International Book Fair witnessed significant turnout from various groups, especially those interested in environmental affairs, in addition to school and university students who showed great interest in the content.

She explained that the pavilion received visitors of various nationalities who expressed interest in learning about Qatar's environmental components through interactive screens that showcased footage documenting the country's environmental diversity, captured by ministry photographers and environmental pioneers in Qatar. The photo corner also displayed a distinctive collection of rare images featuring wildlife, marine life, and plants.

She noted that the pavilion organizers were keen to provide visitors with a number of the ministry's recent and past publications, particularly those focusing on biodiversity, environmental protection methods, and introductions to Qatar's environmental makeup. This aligns with the ministry's educational and awareness-raising role and its belief in the importance of reading as a means to instil environmental values across society.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's participation comes as part of its commitment to actively promoting environmental culture and raising awareness through a prestigious cultural platform like the Doha International Book Fair.