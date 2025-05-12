HMC Celebrates Nurses And Midwives Role In Delivering Specialist Care

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) is marking International Day of the Midwife (May 5) and International Nurses Day (May 12) by celebrating the vital contributions of nurses and midwives in delivering expert, specialist care across every stage of the patient journey.

This year's global themes -“Midwives: Critical in every crisis” and“Our Nurses. Our Future. Caring for nurses strengthens economies” - highlight the essential role of nursing and midwifery professionals in strengthening healthcare systems and improving outcomes worldwide.

At HMC, nurses and midwives are central to delivering patient-centered care across all services and specialties. Midwives play a critical role in supporting women and families during pregnancy, childbirth, and the postnatal period, often under complex and demanding circumstances. Nurses provide expert care in every healthcare setting - from emergency and critical care to oncology, rehabilitation, community health, and beyond.

As well as HMC reaffirms its commitment to the International Nurses Day 2025 theme,“Our Nurses. Our Future. Caring for nurses strengthens economies,” by investing in the health and wellbeing of its nursing and midwifery workforce. Through initiatives that support professional development and workplace wellness, HMC ensures nurses and midwives are empowered to deliver high-quality care, thereby contributing to a stronger healthcare system and a resilient national economy.

Chief Nursing Officer at HMC, Mariam Al Mutawa praised the impact of nurses and midwives on the health system:“Their professionalism, dedication, and resilience are the foundation of the safe, compassionate, and specialist care that defines HMC's healthcare services. These highly skilled professionals are often the first and most consistent point of contact for patients and families, ensuring continuity, trust, and excellence in care delivery.”

Director of Nursing Education, Muna Al Hetmi emphasized HMC's continued investment in the nursing and midwifery workforce:“HMC is proud to invest in continuous nursing and midwifery education and leadership development. Empowering nurses and midwives through advanced training ensures they remain equipped to deliver safe, expert care and take on future leadership roles in Qatar's healthcare system.”

With a diverse and growing workforce, including strong Qatari leadership, HMC's nurses and midwives continue to lead with compassion, deliver highly specialized care, and shape the future of healthcare in Qatar.