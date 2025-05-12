Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Secretary Rubio's Call With German Chancellor Merz

Secretary Rubio's Call With German Chancellor Merz


2025-05-12 04:00:29

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and congratulated him on his recent appointment as Chancellor. They discussed the vitality of the U.S.-German bilateral relationship and the importance of working together to advance the many shared interests between the United States and Germany.

With respect to Ukraine, they discussed the meeting between the Chancellor, President Macron, Prime Minister Starmer, Prime Minister Tusk and President Zelenskyy in Kyiv and our shared goal of ending the war in Ukraine.

MENAFN12052025004514009831ID1109535927

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search