Secretary Rubio's Call With German Chancellor Merz

With respect to Ukraine, they discussed the meeting between the Chancellor, President Macron, Prime Minister Starmer, Prime Minister Tusk and President Zelenskyy in Kyiv and our shared goal of ending the war in Ukraine.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and congratulated him on his recent appointment as Chancellor. They discussed the vitality of the U.S.-German bilateral relationship and the importance of working together to advance the many shared interests between the United States and Germany.

