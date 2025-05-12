Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Evacuate 476 From Border States

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, May 12 (IANS) A total of 476 students and other citizens from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were evacuated from Jammu and Kashmir and other states bordering Pakistan amid India-Pakistan tension.

Officials said 350 students from Andhra Pradesh who were studying at various institutions in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab have reached Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi.

Andhra Pradesh government officials said 91 students had reached AP Bhavan by Saturday night, and the number went up to 350 on Sunday.

Ninety students have already departed for their respective hometowns across Andhra Pradesh, while 260 remained at AP Bhavan.

Andhra Pradesh Special Commissioner and other officials at AP Bhavan have made arrangements for the accommodation, food, and travel of all those reaching AP Bhavan.

The officials were coordinating with the railways to confirm train tickets for these students. They were also making arrangements for their travel to the airport and the railway stations.

The AP Bhavan has set up a 24×7 Control Room in Delhi to assist people from the State who are in border areas. Resident Commissioner said students and other residents from the state can contact the Control Room on 011-23387089, 9871999430, 9871999053.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government said that 126 persons from border states have reached the Telangana Bhavan so far. According to a statement, 91 of them arrived on Sunday.

The evacuees include 50 students from NIT Srinagar, students and faculty from the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences, employees working in J&K, and students from Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab and others residing or studying in border regions.

Of the 126 individuals arrived so far, 57 people have already departed for their hometowns after being provided necessary assistance, while the remaining are being accommodated at Telangana Bhavan, it said.

The officials at Telangana Bhavan continue to extend full support to citizens returning from border areas.

All returnees are being provided with free food, lodging, medical aid, and transportation facilities for their onward journeys. Coordination is being maintained with concerned district administrations and central authorities to ensure seamless movement and safety of all citizens, the Telangana Bhavan said in a statement.

Resident Commissioner, Dr Gaurav Uppal, is personally overseeing the operations and preparedness to receive more arrivals.