IEA Wants France To Reopen Mission In Kabul
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) ambassador to Qatar has asked France to reopen its political mission in Kabul.
In a post on X, the Afghan embassy in Doha wrote Ambassador Mohammad Sohail Shaheen met Jean-Marin Schuh, the French chargé d'affaires for Afghanistan.
During the meeting, Shaheen urged the French chargé d'affaires to consider reopening France's political mission in Kabul.
The two sides also discussed the current political situation, bilateral relations between Afghanistan and France, humanitarian aid and other topics of common interest.
The continuation and expansion of French assistance in the field of Afghanistan's ancient artifacts also figured at the meeting.sa
