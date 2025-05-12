Hamas To Free Israeli-Palestinian Hostage

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Amid efforts for a ceasefire deal in Gaza, Hamas says it will free the last living hostage with US nationality in its custody.

The Palestinian group's decision to release Edan Alexander comes before President Donald Trump's trip to the Middle East on Tuesday, the BBC reported.

Hamas confirmed to the broadcaster that it was holding direct talks with a Trump administration official in Qatar.

To finalise the process of Alexander's release, Hamas and mediators are to meet today (Monday). Ground and aerial operations need to be halted temporarily during the handover.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump confirmed Alexander's release. He hailed the Hamas decision as“monumental news” and“a step taken in good faith”.

A joint statement from Egypt and Qatar praised the Palestinian armed group's decision as an encouraging step toward the resumption of negotiations.

Despite criticism of its actions, Israel plans to seize all of the territory indefinitely, forcibly displace Palestinians to the south and take over aid distribution.

PAN Monitor