403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia’s security director says NATO forces in Ukraine possibly to provoke WWIII
(MENAFN) Sergey Shoigu, the secretary of Russia’s National Security Council, has cautioned that sending foreign troops into Ukraine could provoke a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO, potentially escalating into a global conflict. Shoigu claimed that the term “peacekeepers” is being used to disguise the true objective—gaining control over Ukrainian territory.
In an interview with TASS published on Thursday, Shoigu—who formerly served as Russia’s defense minister—criticized ongoing discussions among NATO members, particularly the UK and France, about deploying so-called peacekeeping forces to Ukraine. He warned that their presence on areas Moscow considers historically Russian could trigger a direct clash, which “reasonable politicians in Europe” understand could spiral into World War III.
Shoigu argued that calling these forces “peacekeepers” is misleading, labeling them instead as “invaders” or “occupiers,” whose goal is to seize control over Ukraine’s land and resources. He added that Moscow has always opposed NATO military involvement in Ukraine, and that one of the key motivations for Russia’s 2022 military campaign was the growing presence of NATO infrastructure near its borders.
He specifically cited the UK’s construction of a naval base in Ochakov, Ukraine, used to train Ukrainian special forces and stage operations against Russia. Shoigu also pointed to the recent 100-Year Partnership agreement between Kiev and London, which aims to expand military cooperation and develop infrastructure such as bases and logistics centers in Ukraine.
The possibility of a NATO “coalition of the willing” deploying to Ukraine—especially in the event of a ceasefire—has been floated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron. Moscow, however, maintains that any such forces would be treated as hostile and legitimate military targets. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has also dismissed the peacekeeper idea, calling it a veiled effort to reinforce Western military presence in Ukraine rather than pursue peace.
In an interview with TASS published on Thursday, Shoigu—who formerly served as Russia’s defense minister—criticized ongoing discussions among NATO members, particularly the UK and France, about deploying so-called peacekeeping forces to Ukraine. He warned that their presence on areas Moscow considers historically Russian could trigger a direct clash, which “reasonable politicians in Europe” understand could spiral into World War III.
Shoigu argued that calling these forces “peacekeepers” is misleading, labeling them instead as “invaders” or “occupiers,” whose goal is to seize control over Ukraine’s land and resources. He added that Moscow has always opposed NATO military involvement in Ukraine, and that one of the key motivations for Russia’s 2022 military campaign was the growing presence of NATO infrastructure near its borders.
He specifically cited the UK’s construction of a naval base in Ochakov, Ukraine, used to train Ukrainian special forces and stage operations against Russia. Shoigu also pointed to the recent 100-Year Partnership agreement between Kiev and London, which aims to expand military cooperation and develop infrastructure such as bases and logistics centers in Ukraine.
The possibility of a NATO “coalition of the willing” deploying to Ukraine—especially in the event of a ceasefire—has been floated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron. Moscow, however, maintains that any such forces would be treated as hostile and legitimate military targets. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has also dismissed the peacekeeper idea, calling it a veiled effort to reinforce Western military presence in Ukraine rather than pursue peace.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment