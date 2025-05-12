Simhastha-2028 Will Enhance Tourism And State's Economy, Says MP CM

MENAFN - IANS) Ujjain, May 12 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday that the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela-2028 in Ujjain will promote religious tourism, economic prosperity and all-round development in the state.

The Chief Minister made this statement after reviewing several ongoing projects related with Simhastha Kumbh in Indore and Ujjain divisions.

Meanwhile, he also approved several new projects related with infrastructure, roads and others during the meeting held in Ujjain.

"Simhastha Kumbh Mela to be organised in 2028 in Ujjain, for which several development works have been approved, and instructions were issued to speed up works on several projects, which are underway," CM Yadav told media persons after chairing a review meeting with senior officials and public representatives.

The Chief Minister said that preparation for the Simhastha is being done with co-ordination of different departments of the state government and the Centre.

Apart from the state government, the Centre has also launched some projects, which are related with Simhastha-2028.

"We have to ensure that infrastructure being set up in view of the Simhastha would serve a long-term purpose, including for promoting religious tourism and boosting state's economy in the future. Overall, the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh would be beneficial in many ways," he added.

Meanwhile, CM Yadav has directed that all work related to the Simhasta be completed by June 2027, and that monthly reviews be held.

This includes widening the roads and lanes of Ujjain which has seen a rising influx of devotees since the establishment of the Shri Mahakal Lok.

The Chief Minister also stressed that walking distances should be minimised and e-vehicles be deployed.

Disaster and fire management will be the top priorities, CM Yadav said.

Seven major routes leading to Ujjain city have been approved to be developed as four lanes and one major route as a six-lane road.

The Chief Minister has directed that work on these routes be expedited.

In 2016, during the last Simhastha (the largest congregation of Hindus), 75 million people had been part of the month-long gathering.