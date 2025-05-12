403
Palestine Recognition Claims Loom Amid Trump's Gulf Summit
(MENAFN) Unnamed diplomatic sources have revealed to a media outlet that U.S. President Donald Trump could formally validate the state of Palestine at the upcoming Gulf-U.S. summit in Saudi Arabia.
An astonishing 147 countries already acknowledge Palestine as a sovereign nation, including Russia and the majority of nations across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. However, most Western European countries, Israel, and the US stubbornly refuse to officially consider it a sovereign state. Many nations insist that its recognition is the only path to resolve the volatile Israel-Palestine conflict, which exploded in 2023 after a Hamas attack and Israel's subsequent military operation in Gaza.
According to a Gulf diplomatic source, who courageously remained anonymous, “President Donald Trump will issue a declaration regarding the State of Palestine and American recognition of it, and that there will be the establishment of a Palestinian state without the presence of Hamas.” The source further boldly stated that this announcement “will be the most important declaration that will change the balance of power in the Middle East.”
