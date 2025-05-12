403
FSB reports Ukrainian terror plan thwarted in Western Russia
(MENAFN) Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has announced that it prevented a planned drone strike on a petrochemical facility in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. The attempted attack, allegedly coordinated by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), involved two suspects from Central Asia who were said to belong to a banned international terrorist group.
According to the FSB’s statement on Thursday, the individuals were acting under instructions from a Ukrainian handler. They were intercepted while trying to retrieve FPV drones armed with improvised explosives from a stash hidden in an abandoned building. The suspects reportedly resisted arrest and were fatally shot in the ensuing confrontation.
Authorities recovered two drones fitted with foreign-manufactured explosive warheads, along with a Kalashnikov rifle, a Makarov pistol, and mobile phones containing messages with their Ukrainian contact, including GPS coordinates for the weapons cache.
The FSB also released surveillance video showing the suspects' actions leading up to the attempted arrest. A criminal investigation has been opened by the FSB’s regional office in Nizhny Novgorod.
This incident comes amid a string of foiled plots linked to Ukrainian intelligence. Just last week, Russian authorities arrested a Belarusian man accused of planning an attack on a military site in Novorossiysk. He allegedly confessed to working for the SBU in exchange for money.
