Park Regis Kris Kin Unveils Level 19 Lounge & Bar A Bold New Chapter In Dubai's Social And Culinary Scene

- Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai proudly announces the official opening of, a new pinnacle in Dubai's social and culinary landscape. Located on the 19th floor of this 5-star hotel, the sophisticated yet unassuming venue is perfect for the city's discerning tastemakers, offering an elegant fusion of modern global cuisine, artisan mixology, and elevated ambiance.

A seamless meld of bold flavors and stylish design, Level 19 Lounge & Bar is more than just a lounge-it is an immersive experience. With sleek and reflective interiors akin to Dubai's skyline, this venue exudes Dubai's multicultural essence. Rich maroon, grey, and black interiors complemented by elegant silver accents provide for a dramatic yet embracing atmosphere. The vertical“19” motif punctuates the space, symbolizing its sky-high ambition and location in the building.

The menu at Level 19 Lounge & Bar celebrates culinary artistry with selections crafted to intrigue and impress. Fromto the indulgent, each offering is a masterclass in flavor and presentation. The culinary journey continues with globally inspired creations such asand, each attesting to Dubai's traditional yet cosmopolitan cultural vibrancy.

The cocktail selection is equally daring, with handcrafted concoctions like The L19 Knock Out and Pinky Butter On Top, drawing their origins from local inspiration and storytelling. These signature drinks, served with style and sophistication, embody the spirit of the lounge-a balance of understated flair and luxury, hence the venue's tagline of Sultry Sophistication.

, General Manager of Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel, shared his vision,“At Park Regis Kris Kin, we understand that today's guests seek more than just luxury-they seek meaningful experiences. Level 19 Lounge & Bar is designed to be just that: a place where social moments become memories, and where culinary innovation meets cultural authenticity. It's a celebration of Dubai's dynamic rhythm-elegant, energetic, and ever-evolving.”

The official opening event was a glittering affair, drawing a distinguished guest list of media personalities, influencers, radio hosts, and representatives from some embassies. The evening highlighted Level 19 Lounge & Bar's mission to becoming a part of Dubai's hip cultural and culinary scene.