UK Spy Agency Is Set to Appoint First Female Leader
(MENAFN) Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) will soon be led by a woman for the first time since its inception in 1909, as reported by a newspaper.
The current head of MI6, Richard Moore, is expected to retire this autumn.
The newspaper revealed that interviews for the position took place last week, with all three candidates selected for the final stage being women.
Among the frontrunners is Barbara Woodward, the UK’s ambassador to the UN and a former representative to China.
However, the names of the other two candidates have been kept confidential, as they are currently serving as MI6 officers.
Unlike the other candidates, Woodward does not have an intelligence background. She previously taught English in China before joining the Foreign Office in 1994.
The newspaper also pointed out that some critics have questioned Woodward’s stance on China.
During her tenure as ambassador, she was accused of hesitating to criticize the Chinese government, with some even claiming she supported Beijing’s position on Taiwan's independence.
The newspaper also quoted former Conservative Party leader Duncan Smith, who had been sanctioned by Chinese authorities, expressing concerns about Woodward’s potential appointment as MI6 chief.
He suggested that her lack of firm criticism of Chinese actions could lead to “disaster for the UK” if she were to take on the role.
