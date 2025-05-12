403
Sudden attacks get reported all over Ukraine
(MENAFN) Ukrainian officials reported a large-scale wave of Russian missile and drone strikes overnight, with the capital city of Kiev experiencing the heaviest damage. The Russian Defense Ministry has not yet commented on the attacks.
Interior Minister Igor Klimenko described the strikes as a “massive combined attack” impacting multiple regions, including Kiev, Zhytomyr, Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov, Poltava, Khmelnytsky, Sumy, and Ukrainian-held areas of the Zaporozhye Region. He stated that emergency crews extinguished around 40 fires, with the worst destruction occurring in Kiev.
Ukraine’s State Emergency Service confirmed that nine people were killed and 63 injured in the capital. Fires broke out in various buildings, including garages and administrative facilities, and debris from the strikes ignited vehicles and dry grass.
In Kharkov, Mayor Igor Terekhov reported 19 strikes, involving both cruise missiles and kamikaze drones. Military blogger Kirill Fyodorov claimed that the Malyshev factory, a key defense manufacturer, was among the targets, and drones also struck near the city’s airport.
In Pavlograd, Dnepropetrovsk Region, an industrial site was hit, though no casualties were reported, according to local official Sergey Lysak. Ukraine’s state rail company, Ukrzaliznytsia, also reported damage to technical tracks and administrative facilities in both Kiev and Kharkov regions.
Russia has consistently stated that its drone and missile strikes are aimed at military infrastructure and not civilian targets.
