Ukrainian Lawmaker Describes Telegram as "Enemy Tool"
(MENAFN) A high-ranking Ukrainian legislator responsible for the parliamentary committee on information policy has branded Telegram as an "enemy tool" exploited by Russia to "destroy" Ukraine’s sovereignty.
This statement comes at a time when there are increased efforts to compel the encrypted messaging platform to comply with the Ukrainian government’s demands.
Telegram, which was founded by Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov, continues to be widely used in Ukraine.
According to recent surveys, approximately 70 percent of Ukrainians rely on the platform as their main source of information.
"Telegram is a hostile tool, no matter what anyone says. Convenient – yes, perhaps a very convenient messenger. But we must understand that this is one of the main tools of the enemy in destroying the Ukrainian state and nation," said Nikita Poturaev, the head of Ukraine's parliamentary Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, in an interview with the media on Saturday.
In September 2024, the Ukrainian government issued a directive to limit Telegram usage on official devices.
Then, in March, Ukrainian lawmakers proposed a new bill aimed at regulating social media platforms, which would require these platforms to designate legal representatives in Ukraine and grant the government authority to block content and users.
