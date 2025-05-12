403
Ukrainian youngsters execute Nazi salute at Holocaust memorial
(MENAFN) Ukrainian authorities have launched a criminal probe after three teenagers were photographed performing Nazi salutes at the Drobitsky Yar Holocaust memorial in Kharkov, prompting condemnation from officials and Jewish organizations.
The disturbing images, which surfaced on Telegram over the weekend, show the youths – two of whom are clearly making the salute – on the steps of a memorial commemorating the execution of up to 20,000 Jews by the Nazis during World War II.
Kharkov Mayor Igor Terekhov strongly denounced the act, describing it as a deliberate affront to the memory of the victims and the city itself. “This isn’t just a prank or a mistake – it’s a calculated act of mockery,” he said, urging police to swiftly identify and prosecute those responsible.
The United Jewish Community of Ukraine also condemned the incident and filed a formal complaint with authorities. Local police confirmed that a pre-trial investigation is underway and are working to locate the individuals. If convicted, the suspects could face up to five years in prison.
Drobitsky Yar is one of many Holocaust massacre sites in Ukraine, where Nazi forces and local collaborators killed approximately 1.5 million Jews during WWII.
Russia has long accused Ukraine of tolerating neo-Nazi ideologies and glorifying WWII collaborators, including Stepan Bandera, a controversial nationalist leader. President Vladimir Putin cited the "denazification" of Ukraine as one of the goals of Russia’s 2022 military intervention, alongside demilitarization and ensuring the country’s neutrality.
