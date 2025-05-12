Hi-MO X10 Wins Smarter E AWARD 2025
The Hi-MO X10 delivers a maximum power output of up to 670W, outperforms TOPCon modules by as much as 30W, with a module efficiency of 24.8%. The integration of zero busbar (0BB) technology enhances light absorption, improving performance in diffuse light-an advantage in markets with frequent overcast conditions. Designed for long-term reliability, the Hi-MO X10 features just 1% degradation in the first year and a 0.35% annual linear degradation rate. Its improved power temperature coefficient of -0.26%/°C ensures dependable output in both hot and moderate climates.
First launched in October 2024, the Hi-MO X10 has already been widely adopted in European markets. The module represents LONGi's strategic focus on R&D driven back contact innovation to meet performance, aesthetics and application requirements in a changing energy landscape.
SOURCE LONGi Solar
