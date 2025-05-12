403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S&P Upgrades Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC And Its Senior Notes To 'BBB' On Continued Good Business Momentum Outlook Stable
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Amman, Jordan: S&P has announced on 8 May that it has raised its long-term issuer credit rating on Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma, Company) and its $500 million notes outstanding due July 9, 2025, issued out of Hikma Finance USA LLC, to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' with a stable outlook. S&P said its rating action reflects Hikma's good business momentum and ability to maintain healthy growth prospects and stable credit metrics.
Khalid Nabilsi, CFO of Hikma said:“I am pleased that S&P have upgraded Hikma, strengthening our investment grade rating and confirming our solid market position as well as our track record of profitability and cash generation.”
Khalid Nabilsi, CFO of Hikma said:“I am pleased that S&P have upgraded Hikma, strengthening our investment grade rating and confirming our solid market position as well as our track record of profitability and cash generation.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment