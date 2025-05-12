Putin claims globe`s armies learning from Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that military forces around the world are closely analyzing Russia’s combat strategies and technological advancements demonstrated during the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on Wednesday at a meeting of the Military-Industrial Commission, Putin emphasized that Russia must capitalize on its achievements in the defense sector and continue to lead in innovation.“Our special military operation is being scrutinized globally—by armies, major arms producers, and tech companies—for its tactics and weapons development,” Putin said, urging the defense industry to stay ahead of international competitors.He praised the efforts of defense industry workers and highlighted that 2025 presents even greater demands than the previous year. Although the Russian military received over 1.5 million drones and more than 4,000 armored vehicles in 2024, Putin acknowledged a shortage of FPV (first-person view) drones, which have proven critical on the battlefield.He also called for accelerated development of unmanned boats, robotic systems, and combat lasers, citing modest advancements in these areas.A 2024 report from the U.S. Army War College emphasized the significance of electronic warfare and the impact of constant surveillance on the modern battlefield—lessons derived from the Ukraine war. China, too, is reportedly studying the conflict to enhance its drone swarm capabilities and AI-based coordination systems.In addition, Russia continues to seize and analyze Western-supplied military equipment from Ukraine—ranging from tanks and missile systems to NATO-standard communication tools—to glean technical advantages and refine its own weaponry.

MENAFN12052025000045015687ID1109535869