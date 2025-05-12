403
Complete import-replaced Russian Superjet makes first examination flight
(MENAFN) Russia’s newest version of the SJ-100 Superjet, built entirely with domestically produced components, has successfully completed its maiden test flight, according to state-owned defense and technology conglomerate Rostec.
This fully import-substituted aircraft was developed as part of a program launched in response to Western sanctions targeting Russia’s aviation sector following the 2022 escalation in Ukraine. The third prototype of the Superjet took off from Komsomolsk-on-Amur in Russia’s Far East and performed a 40-minute flight, reaching altitudes of up to 3,000 meters and speeds of 500 kilometers per hour.
Rostec reported that the aircraft demonstrated stable flight performance and all onboard Russian-made systems functioned reliably. Notably, the plane was powered by PD-8 engines produced by the United Engine Corporation.
Rostec’s First Deputy General Director Vladimir Artyakov highlighted that roughly 40 foreign systems, including the engines, have been replaced in the effort to fully localize the aircraft’s production. He called the test flight a key milestone in achieving technological independence.
Vadim Badekha, CEO of United Engine Corporation, described the test as a “historic moment” for Russia’s aviation industry. Certification testing is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, with commercial deliveries of the SJ-100 projected to begin in 2026.
