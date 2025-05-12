403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Global Media Spotlights Zelensky’s Invitation to Putin
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recent comment about "waiting for Putin in Türkiye" for possible peace talks has attracted widespread attention from global media outlets.
The proposed meeting with Russian Leader Vladimir Putin would represent a significant development in the ongoing conflict, now entering its third year.
Media organizations worldwide have reported on Zelenskyy’s statement, with many highlighting the potential for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to occur in Turkey.
American Media covered the story with the headline "Zelenskyy to travel to Turkey for potential talks with Putin," quoting a Ukrainian official who stated, “Zelenskyy will be in Turkey on Thursday even if Russia doesn’t agree to start a ceasefire on Monday."
Media from the UK also covered the news, reporting, "Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is ready to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘personally’ in Istanbul on Thursday for talks over ending the war."
The proposed meeting with Russian Leader Vladimir Putin would represent a significant development in the ongoing conflict, now entering its third year.
Media organizations worldwide have reported on Zelenskyy’s statement, with many highlighting the potential for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to occur in Turkey.
American Media covered the story with the headline "Zelenskyy to travel to Turkey for potential talks with Putin," quoting a Ukrainian official who stated, “Zelenskyy will be in Turkey on Thursday even if Russia doesn’t agree to start a ceasefire on Monday."
Media from the UK also covered the news, reporting, "Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is ready to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘personally’ in Istanbul on Thursday for talks over ending the war."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment