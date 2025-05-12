Fastmarkets Expands Carbon Intelligence To Empower Decarbonization In Commodity Markets

LONDON, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastmarkets , a leading price-reporting agency and global market intelligence provider for metals, forest products and agriculture, has launched a new carbon offering to help businesses tackle the expanding demands of decarbonization and its implications for commodity markets.

With global decarbonization commitments accelerating and regulatory measures such as the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) coming into force, managing carbon exposure has become a critical priority for industries worldwide. Fastmarkets' new carbon offering provides powerful tools, including carbon credit pricing, market insights and regulatory analysis, to help businesses meet their climate goals while navigating this dynamic landscape.

"Decarbonization is no longer a future goal - it is a critical business priority today," said Raju Daswani, CEO of Fastmarkets. "We're excited to launch a comprehensive carbon market offering that equips industries to thrive in a low-carbon economy. By integrating reliable pricing, in-depth market intelligence and regulatory insights, we empower our customers to navigate uncertainty and transform it into a competitive advantage."

The launch introduces two key products that set new standards for carbon market intelligence:

This service delivers historical price assessments, comprehensive market news and long-term forecasts, enabling informed decision-making. Featuring pricing for CORSIA Phase 1 and nature-based projects such as ARR, IFM and REDD+, Fastmarkets offers unmatched granularity, with forecasts spanning 11 project types through 2030 and four segments projected to 2050.Now available in early access, this product includes critical analysis of CBAM-related cost implications and supply chain impacts. The complete suite, launching in August, will further enhance carbon market offerings with expanded insights into green commodities and compliance markets.

"Our goal at Fastmarkets is simple – to cut through the market noise and deliver insights that genuinely help businesses stay competitive," said Stuart Evans , chief economist and head of environmental markets at Fastmarkets. "With our rigorous methodologies, market forecasts and deep market expertise, we're equipping companies to manage their carbon priorities with confidence while navigating this period of significant growth and change in exposures."

The new carbon service is designed to empower industries to capture opportunities from monetizing carbon and to mitigate the impacts of climate policies. This includes helping forestry and agriculture market participants generate new revenue streams from emerging carbon credit and removal markets, and working with aluminium, steel and alloys manufacturing to mitigate their CBAM exposure. Fastmarkets combines decades of expertise in the metals, forest products and agricultural sectors to provide customers with high-value analytics and pricing data, delivering granular market insights and solutions targeted to specific industry needs.

From May 12, businesses can access these cutting-edge carbon services through an API-friendly platform, custom dashboards and weekly analytical reports crafted to meet individual operational needs.

To learn more about Fastmarkets' carbon capability, visit Fastmarkets or contact the media team at [email protected] .

About Fastmarkets

Fastmarkets is an industry-leading PRA and information provider for the agriculture, forest products, metals, carbon and energy transition commodities markets. Fastmarkets serves its customers with commodity benchmark prices and assessments, forecasts, analytics, insights, news and events. Its data is critical for customers seeking to understand and predict dynamic, sometimes opaque markets, enabling trading and risk management.

Fastmarkets is a global business with a history dating from 1865 and is built on trust and deep market expertise. It has more than 750 employees spread across several global locations, including the UK, US, China, Singapore, Brazil, Bulgaria, Belgium, Ukraine and Finland.

Fastmarkets is a privately held UK-registered company owned by its shareholders and Astorg, a European private equity firm.

SOURCE Fastmarkets

