Cosmetic Dermatology & Medispa Of NJ Sees Surge In Bodytite Treatments As GLP-1 Medication Usage Spurs Demand For Skin Tightening Solutions

WAYNE, N.J., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic Dermatology & MediSpa of NJ , a leading cosmetic dermatology center in New Jersey (with locations in Englewood, Wayne, and Newark), proudly announces a notable increase in demand for BodyTite, a revolutionary minimally invasive body contouring procedure that uses radiofrequency (RF) energy to melt fat and tighten skin. The surge is being largely attributed to the growing number of patients using GLP-1 agonists-popular medications prescribed for weight loss, including semaglutide (Ozempic®, Wegovy®) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro®).

While GLP-1 medications have delivered transformative weight-loss results for thousands, many patients are now confronting an unintended cosmetic concern: loose, sagging skin-especially around the arms, abdomen, thighs, and neck.

"We're seeing an unprecedented number of post-weight-loss patients who are thrilled with their health gains but now want to optimize their appearance," said Dr. Chang B. Son "BodyTite is a game-changer for these individuals. It offers significant skin tightening and body contouring results without the downtime and scarring associated with traditional plastic surgery."

Why BodyTite?

BodyTite utilizes advanced RF-assisted lipolysis to:



Melt stubborn fat pockets

Stimulate collagen production

Tighten lax skin Deliver surgical-like results without scalpels or sutures

Patients experience shorter recovery times, reduced bruising, and visible results within weeks-with continued improvements over several months.

As GLP-1-based therapies continue to gain popularity for both medical and lifestyle-driven weight loss, Cosmetic Dermatology & MediSpa of NJ has proactively adapted to meet patient needs. BodyTite now serves as a gold standard treatment for those who wish to complete their transformation with firmer, sculpted skin.

Cosmetic Dermatology & Medispa of NJ (Wayne , Englewood , & Newark ) are premier med spas and anti-aging practices providing the most contemporary treatments to help you look and feel your best!

Cosmetic Dermatology & Medispa of NJ

1777 Hamburg Turnpike

Suite 302-D, Wayne, NJ 07470

(973) 382-9391

SOURCE Cosmetic Dermatology & MediSpa of NJ

