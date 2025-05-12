Alltrails Expands Membership Offering With Alltrails Peak



Base, available for free, helps members discover the outdoors with access to trail maps, community reviews, and on-trail navigation for more than 450,000 trails around the world.

Plus, available with an annual subscription, allows members to explore offline with downloadable trails, parks, and user-defined areas. Plus also includes wrong-turn alerts, 3D trail previews, and the ability to live share trail activity. Peak, also available with an annual subscription, offers AllTrails' most advanced features for more customized outdoor experiences, both in planning and while on-trail. The launch of Peak includes AI-powered custom trail routes, new predictive weather capabilities, and more.

"Our members trust us to keep elevating AllTrails so they can make the most of their time outside," said Ivan Selin, Chief Product Officer at AllTrails. "In building Peak, we developed the most frequently asked-for features from our community, infused them with fun, and powered them with the most advanced technology in the industry. The result is the only app you need for life outside."

Peak offers all of the features of Base and Plus, and introduces four new or enhanced features:



Custom Routes gives you the ability to build your ideal trail, whether it's a short loop or a multi-night through-hike. Members can start from scratch, customize existing trails, and use new AllTrails smart-routing, which leverages AI to make a trail shorter, less steep, or "more scenic" with just a tap.



Trail Conditions provides expected condition information along the trail, including temperature, precipitation, and snow depth. Functioning as a weather app within the AllTrails platform, Trail Conditions combines analysis of 15 weather factors with geospatial intelligence and recent reviews. More than 10 million data points power Trail Conditions, which also includes alerts for air quality and mosquito activity. A future update will add terrain and ground conditions showing pavement, gravel, mud, and more.



Community Heatmap allows you to see trail traffic data to find popular trails or quieter hidden gems. Supported by millions of trailgoers' activities, Community Heatmap gives insights into recent outdoor activity to help members plan an adventure that aligns with their preferences.

Outdoor Lens turns a phone into a trail encyclopedia. Members can explore the world around them by pointing their in-app camera at a tree, flower, and more to instantly identify it and learn more. Each identification is automatically saved to a logbook, making it easy to revisit past discoveries. Outdoor Lens will launch later this summer and expand to include additional identification features in the future.

"The idea for Peak was born on a team hike in Yosemite National Park. It's no coincidence our new offering is all about helping people have even better adventures," says Carly Smith, AllTrails' Chief Marketing Officer. "We've been working on it ever since, and after more than a year in the making, we're excited to put our 2025 Summer Update in the hands of our community."

AllTrails' 2025 Summer Update introduces Peak and enhances membership at every level. New to all members as part of Base are Points of Interest , adding more than 500,000 mapped viewpoints, landmarks, and trail amenities to the platform. The Plus feature set expands with Offline Area , the ability to download an entire customized area for offline exploration, complete with a high resolution map and details on each included trail.

Peak will be rolling out to select members in the coming weeks and globally available with the official release of AllTrails' 2025 Summer Update in June. To learn more about Peak and register for early access to upgrade, visit .

