Nokia enhances Optus's 5G network with improved capacity and coverage across regional Australia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press ReleaseNokia enhances Optus's 5G network with improved capacity and coverage across regional Australia



Nokia to deploy its high-performance, energy-efficient Habrok Massive MIMO radios and Levante baseband solutions to boost the coverage and capacity of Optus's 5G network. Partnership advances Optus's goal of providing faster speeds and improving service quality for regional communities and businesses.

12 May 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia will support Optus's network evolution by boosting its 5G network capabilities and modernizing sites in regional parts of Australia, the company announced today. Nokia will deploy its latest generation of Habrok Massive MIMO radios and its Levante ultra-performance baseband solutions from its AirScale portfolio to enhance the performance of Optus' network. This strategic upgrade follows Optus's Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) RAN-sharing agreement with TPG Telecom last year, reinforcing its commitment to providing broader coverage, faster data speeds, and a superior customer experience.

Powered by Nokia's cutting-edge ReefShark System-on-Chip (SoC) technology, the compact, lightweight, and high-performance Habrok 32 massive MIMO radios offer a 33 percent boost in output power, helping Optus deliver coverage and capacity while significantly reducing power consumption. These flexible, easy-to-install solutions are ideal for new deployments and site modernization. Habrok 32 enables Optus to maximize the use of shared spectrum assets in the RAN-sharing areas, enabling higher data rates and enhanced coverage.

For enhanced energy efficiency, Optus will also be able to take advantage of Habrok's 'Extreme Deep Sleep' power-saving mode, which switches off unused resources and reduces radio cell energy consumption. While saving energy, this feature does not have any negative impact on network performance. Optus will also benefit from Levante, Nokia's AI-ready 5G baseband capacity card that delivers ultra-performance and enhanced scalability while cutting energy consumption to half compared to earlier product generations. Nokia will also supply Ponente its ultra-performance, energy efficient baseband control card to support increased traffic growth.

Nokia's AirScale base stations are AI-ready and equipped with ReefShark SoCs, which incorporate advanced AI acceleration capabilities. They also scale up to support extended AI workloads.

“Our deployment with Nokia's new Habrok massive MIMO radio and new Levante and Ponente baseband modules marks an important step in meeting the growing demand from our customers for enhanced connectivity in Australia's regional areas. We know connectivity is vital for our customers so they can stream their favourite content, download TV shows and movies, or upload pictures and videos onto their favourite social media platforms. The Habrok 32 massive MIMO radios bring the right balance of performance and cost efficiency for upgrading our 5G network to elevate consumer experiences and drive business productivity. Through this partnership, we are expanding our reach for customers and bringing them high-speed, reliable connectivity to more customers, communities, and enterprises,” said Kent Wu, Optus Vice President Access Network Strategy, Planning and Quality at Optus.

“The introduction of Nokia's latest solutions in this deal strengthens our long-term partnership with Optus.Our AirScale Massive MIMO radios and ultra-performance baseband solutions enable fast network modernization, providing a boost in 5G coverage and speeds for enhanced user experience while maximizing spectral efficiency. We are also helping Optus drive network sustainability through software innovations such as the extreme deep sleep energy-saving mode and the energy-saving capabilities enabled by Nokia's ReefShark SoC chipset,” said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia.

The Habrok 32 massive MIMO radios and Levante baseband cards are part of Nokia's comprehensive AirScale portfolio of 5G RAN solutions, offering operators like Optus a future-proof, high-performance ecosystem to build next-generation, energy-efficient networks with enhanced scalability and reliability.

