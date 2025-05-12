Advantest To Showcase Latest Test Solutions At SEMICON Southeast Asia 2025, May 20-22

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TOKYO, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its latest test solutions at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2025 on May 20-22 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore. A gold sponsor of this 30year special edition, Advantest will showcase innovative, sustainable test technology guided by its new corporate vision,“Be the most trusted and valued test solution company in the semiconductor value chain.”

Product and Solution Highlights

Located in Hall A on Level 1 at Booth #L1511, Advantest will showcase a wide range of solutions that address the technology challenges in the era of complexity. Through this broad product portfolio, Advantest can cater to diverse customer needs, optimizing efficiency to enable critical applications like high-performance computing (HPC), AI, automotive, and 5G/IoT, while supporting crucial technologies such as silicon photonics, high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and 2.5D/3D packaging. Advantest's product highlights will include:



NEW SiConic , a scalable solution for automated silicon validation. Designed to address the increasing complexity of advanced systems-on-chip (SoCs), SiConic enables design verification (DV) and silicon validation (SV) engineers to achieve faster sign-off with unparalleled reliability, efficiency and collaboration.

Solutions for the V93000 EXA Scale test system , including the Wave Scale RF20ex high-bandwidth RF IC test card, the PMUX02 advanced power multiplexer, the DC Scale XHC32 ultra-high-current power supply card, and the high-speed Pin Scale Multilevel Serial HSIO instrument.

Extending the V93000 test system's capabilities to support high-volume production of silicon photonics and co-packaged optics devices via a partnership with FormFactor.

The HA1200 die-level handler that can be linked with a tester to utilize Advantest's unique active thermal control technology to test singulated and/or partially assembled dies.

ACS Real-Time Data Infrastructure (ACS RTDITM) , a solution platform that automates the process of converting insights into actionable production steps within the same test insertion in milliseconds, optimizing yield, improving quality and reducing time to market.

ACS Gemini TM software development platform, which acts as the digital twin to ACS RTDI TM to allow customers to develop, simulate and debug machine learning applications in a virtual environment. NEW Advantest Power Optimization Solution (APOS) , a software solution designed to optimize the power management during the V93000 tester's power-on period. It enables foundries and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers to achieve their sustainability goals while reducing operational costs.



Presentations

Advantest will also participate in the AI for Advanced Product Testing Forum on May 22. Don Ong, director and head of innovation, Field Service Business Group, will present“Optimizing Semiconductor Testing with AI and Digital Twin Technologies” at 10:55 a.m.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at .

