France Denounces Viral Video as Fake
(MENAFN) Late Sunday, the French presidency issued a response to what it described as a deliberate and orchestrated disinformation effort.
The controversy stemmed from a widely circulated video clip, which gave rise to accusations that Leader Emmanuel Macron was hiding a packet of cocaine during a train trip to Ukraine.
"When European unity becomes inconvenient, disinformation goes so far as to make a simple tissue look like drugs," the Elysee stated on X, condemning the rumors.
The disputed footage, shared extensively on social platforms, showed President Macron in the company of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Premier Keir Starmer.
The three leaders were seen inside a train compartment during an overnight passage from Poland to Ukraine.
Social media users speculated that Macron subtly shielded a white substance with his hand as media entered the cabin.
Some also alleged that Merz was holding what they described as a cocaine spoon.
French representatives quickly refuted the claims, explaining that Macron was merely holding a crumpled tissue, completely benign in nature.
They argued that the clip had been manipulated intentionally to erode public confidence.
In support, French news outlets emphasized that Merz was actually holding a basic drink stirrer.
"This fake news is being spread by France’s enemies, both abroad and at home," the Elysee further remarked.
"We must remain vigilant against manipulation."
