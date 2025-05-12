Blanket Market Size, Trends & Growth Report By 2023

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global blanket market encompasses electric blankets, weighted blankets, wool and fleece blankets, and therapeutic and travel blankets, serving both residential and commercial sectors. These products are generally utilized to deliver warmth, comfort, and therapeutic advantages. The market is affected by evolving lifestyle preferences, heightened health awareness, and growing disposable income. The variety of products and the increasing impact of home decor and interior aesthetics drive demand. As e-commerce penetration increases, consumers gain enhanced access to tailored, temperature-controlled, and health-promoting blanket options.

The market is propelled by heightened awareness of sleep health, seasonal climate fluctuations, and a growing desire for smart and therapeutic blankets, including electric and weighted types. Trends such as sustainability and utilizing organic or recycled materials are becoming increasingly prominent. Innovations like temperature-regulating materials and integrated heating systems are revolutionizing conventional products. For example, numerous companies currently incorporate phase-change materials (PCMs) in blankets to adjust to body temperature. Moreover, the expanding hospitality industry and rising tourism have heightened the demand for portable, lightweight, and easily cleanable blankets.

Market Dynamic Increasing inclination towards weighted and therapeutic blankets drives market growth

The health and wellness trends stimulate significant demand for weighted and therapeutic blankets, particularly in developed areas such as North America and Europe. These blankets are recognized for delivering deep pressure stimulation (DPS), which enhances serotonin and melatonin synthesis while diminishing cortisol levels-advantages especially beneficial for those with anxiety, ADHD, autism, and sleep disturbances. The American Sleep Association's 2024 survey revealed that 31% of individuals in the U.S. have chronic insomnia, with weighted blankets being a commonly utilized non-invasive remedy.

In November 2024, Gravity Blankets introduced an AI-enabled weighted blanket that modulates pressure according to sleep movements with integrated sensors.

The rise of sleep health influencers and their prominent presence in wellness retail and e-commerce expedites the acceptance and normalization of therapeutic blankets as conventional lifestyle products.

Expansion of smart and connected blankets creates tremendous opportunities

Technological innovations are creating a new domain in the blanket business by introducing smart and linked blankets. These cutting-edge gadgets have functionalities such as app-controlled temperature management, integrated biometric sensors, and sleep pattern analysis. Companies like Eight Sleep and Sleep Number are allocating resources to research and development to introduce advanced smart blankets that integrate with smart home systems and sleep monitoring applications. The increasing acceptance of smart home ecosystems in major markets, including the U.S., China, Germany, and South Korea, fosters an environment conducive to such breakthroughs.

In February 2025, the UK's NHS initiated experimental financing for smart thermal blankets in geriatric care, highlighting enhanced patient comfort and energy efficiency. This institutional support creates new B2B healthcare, hospitality, and eldercare prospects.

Smart blankets represent the forthcoming premium advancement in bedding solutions, where personalization and wellness intersect.

Regional Analysis

North America holds a substantial portion of the global blanket industry, owing to its frigid environment, elevated consumer expenditure, and focus on domestic comfort. The market has experienced increased demand for innovative blankets, including electric and weighted types. The prevalence of home décor trends and the impact of social media platforms have significantly enhanced blanket sales. Moreover, prominent regional manufacturers and shops guarantee a consistent supply and diverse range of items to satisfy client requests. The growth of the hospitality sector significantly enhances overall demand. Increasing mental health awareness and sleep wellness trends further drive the need for anxiety-reducing weighted blankets.

The global blanket market size was valued at USD 9.73 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 10.45 billion in 2025 to USD 17.29 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

Based on material, the global market is segmented into cotton, wool, polyester, fleece, acrylic, and others. Cotton blankets dominate the global blanket market due to their eco-friendly nature, breathability, and comfort.

Based on type, the global market is segmented into electric blankets, weighted blankets, thermal blankets, regular blankets, and others. Weighted blankets have gained significant traction for their therapeutic benefits, particularly in alleviating anxiety and improving sleep quality.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into household, commercial, military and defense, and others. The household segment holds the largest share in the blanket market, driven by increasing consumer spending on home comfort and décor.

Based on distribution channel, the global market is segmented into offline and online channels. Offline channels remain dominant in the blanket market. Based on region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global market.

Competitive Players

Hudson's Bay CompanyURBANARA GmbHAmerican Blanket CompanyMedline Industries Inc.Pendleton Woolen MillsBiddeford Blankets LLCShanghai Easun GroupChellco Industries LimitedJarden CorporationBoll & Branch LLCCasper Sleep Inc.Youngman Woollen Mills Private Limitedand others.

Recent Developments

In March 2025, Pendleton announced the launch of a new line of eco-friendly blankets made from recycled wool, aligning with the growing consumer demand for sustainable products. In February 2025, Boll & Branch introduced a collection of organic cotton blankets featuring innovative temperature-regulating technology, catering to consumers seeking comfort and functionality.

Segmentation

By MaterialCottonWoolPolyesterFleeceAcrylicOthers (e.g., bamboo, microfiber)By TypeElectric BlanketsWeighted BlanketsThermal BlanketsRegular BlanketsOthers (e.g., heated throws)By ApplicationHouseholdCommercial (e.g., hotels, hospitals)Military & DefenseOthers (e.g., outdoor, travel)By Distribution ChannelOffline (e.g., retail stores, supermarkets)Online (e.g., e-commerce platforms)By RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa.