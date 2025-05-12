Flydubai Launches Daily Flights To Peshawar

Dhaka: Dubai-based carrier flydubai has announced the launch of direct flights to Peshawar, with operations set to begin on 15 May 2025.

The new service will connect Dubai International Airport (DXB), Terminal 2, with Bacha Khan International Airport (PEW), also known as Peshawar Airport.

The route marks another addition to flydubai's expanding network in Pakistan, offering greater connectivity and travel convenience between the two cities.

Since 2010, when the carrier launched its first flights to Karachi, it has expanded its network in Pakistan to include Faisalabad, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Quetta and Sialkot.

Today, the carrier has built a growing network of more than 130 destinations, 97 of which were underserved markets and did not previously have direct air links to Dubai. flydubai operates a modern and efficient fleet of 89 Boeing 737 aircraft.

