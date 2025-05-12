Cold War Bomber, 21St Century Bill: B-52 Upgrade Faces Fire

MENAFN - Asia Times) The B-52's radar upgrade has exceeded cost projections, triggering a Nunn-McCurdy breach and reigniting debate over whether modernizing the Cold War era bomber is still viable.

The B-52 Radar Modernization Program (RMP)-a key step in converting the B-52H to the B-52J-has overrun its budget by 17%, surpassing the 15% threshold that mandates congressional review, according to Air & Space Forces Magazine.

The upgrade, led by US defense contractor Raytheon via aerospace giant Boeing , replaces the aging AN/APQ-166 with a new active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, designated AN/APQ-188, a hybrid system based on radars used in the F-15 and F/A-18.

A deviation report on the budget overrun was filed in April, with formal notification expected soon.

Despite cost concerns, US Air Force acquisition officials are reportedly confident the program can proceed, refining requirements to ensure affordability while preserving critical capabilities.

The first operational radar units are slated for 2027, with full integration dependent on budgetary feasibility. US Department of Defense (DOD) reports indicate technical requirements are being met, though concerns remain about radome shaping effects.

Low-rate production decisions covering 28 aircraft are expected in 2026, with broader deployment following operational testing by 2028. The program's cost estimate has risen from US$2.3 billion to $2.6 billion.

The US Air Force may have foreshadowed this Nunn-McCurdy notification by looking at alternatives to the AN/APQ-166, as The War Zone (TWZ) reported in March 2025.

TWZ notes that the US Air Force's contracting notice raises questions about the RMP program's future, although it mentions that there are no intended changes and that the service may want to know its options before pushing through with the upgrade.