Quantum Computers Could Crack Satellite Security Codes

MENAFN - Asia Times) Satellites are the invisible backbone of modern life. They guide airplanes, help us find our way with GPS, deliver TV and internet, and even help emergency services respond to disasters. But a new kind of computer – quantum computers – could put all of this at risk.

Quantum computers are not just faster versions of today's computers. They work in a completely different way, using the peculiar rules of quantum physics . While they have not yet reached their full capabilities, quantum computers are expected to be game-changing, provided that the technological hurdles can be overcome.

For example, they are expected to be able to solve certain mathematical problems that would take classical computers millions of years. In some cases, quantum computers could solve such difficult problems in just seconds or minutes.

It's very difficult to predict exactly when practical quantum computers will become available. However, progress is being made both in the design of more powerful quantum processors and in overcoming other hurdles to their development.

The new capabilities presented by quantum computers could help push forward areas such as science and medicine . For example, they could carry out the complex simulations needed to design new materials and more effective drugs. They could also improve our simulations of the Earth's future climate.